Industrial action planned for this weekend at Bausch and Lomb’s Waterford plant has been suspended

The industrial action planned for this weekend at Waterford’s Bausch and Lomb plant has been suspended.

SIPTU members took the decision following an invitation to attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission tomorrow.

The union represents one thousand workers who were seeking what they described as a ‘legitimate pay claim’.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Neil McGowan, said the work stoppage is now cancelled pending the talks; “We received an invitation from the Workplace Relations Commission to resume discussions with management under the auspices of the WRC on Friday and the Commission requested that in order to allow the space just to give the talks the best opportunity of reaching a fair outcome that both sides would suspend any action”.

He adds “It’s incumbent on both sides to enter the talks in good faith if we’re going to find a resolution to this dispute, everybody in Bosch and Lomb, all the workers who’ve been on the picket over the last wee,k are quite anxious for us to reach a fair settlement, but it does need to be a fair settlement that recognises the cost of living crisis”.