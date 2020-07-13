Infectious disease expert says visitors to Ireland who don’t quarantine should be jailed

An infectious diseases expert says any visitor from overseas who doesn’t quarantine for two weeks should be jailed.

It comes as the World Health Organisation reports a record daily increase in global Covid-19 cases at 230,000 – 66,000 of them were in the US.

Direct passenger flights from several US cities to Ireland resumed over the weekend.

Professor Sam McConkey of the Royal College of Surgeons says asking tourists promise to self-isolate isn’t enough to protect us:

“All it takes is 10 or 12 American tourists in Mountjoy (prison) for a month or two and suddenly the message is going to get through” he said.

“So I think we need a sense of justice and a sense of fair play that if people are flouting the regulations that there are fairly tough predictable consequences”.