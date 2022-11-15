Inflation starting to fall says Kilkenny finance expert Gerry Farrell

Inflation is starting to slow down.

That’s according to local finance expert Gerry Farrell who says the financial markets have been boosted by the latest news from the US.

Gerry says the inflation stats there have turned out to be less than expected and it’s hoped the rate will fall lower:

“The surge in international markets in equity and bond prices are going the right way for once, and that was because US inflation came in at 7.7% instead of what they had predicted at 8% and it looks like it’s beginning to tail off,” said Gerry.