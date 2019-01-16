Information meeting in Bagenalstown ahead of vote on proposed credit union merger

The manager of Bagenalstown Credit Union says “We want to set the record straight”

Richard Dwyer has been speaking to KCLR News ahead of a public meeting later to discuss the possible merger with St Canice’s in Kilkenny.

Voting had been due to take place at the AGM last month, but that gathering had to be postponed as bigger numbers than expected turned up and the room could not accomodate the crowd.

It will now go ahead on January 31 but ahead of that an information session will take place from 8pm tonight at Presentantion De La Salle College in the town.

Mr Dwyer says they are hoping for a large attendance to come along and hear the full facts of the proposed merger.

He says no vote will be taken tonight – that will happen at the rescheduled AGM later this month.