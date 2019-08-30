Further injunctions anger beef protestors

Farmers say, “It’s like they’ve poked a stick into a wasps nest” after Liffey Meats in Hackestown joined other factories in taking out injunctions against certain named protesters.

ABP in Ferrybank and Dawn Meats in Grannagh have previously taken injunctions against farmers mounting blockades in South Kilkenny.

Dawn Meats are back in the High Court today seeking a committal order against one named protester in Grannagh.

Speaking to KCLR, this morning one farmer in Hacketstown told us that Liffey Meats’ injunction has only strengthened their resolve.

Meanwhile, the protest outside Dawn Meats in Grannagh is due to start up again this afternoon.

It was suspended earlier to allow for the visit of a Chinese delegation.

Speaking to KCLR News, one protester there said they won’t be preventing any trucks going into the factory any more but they’re asking people not to pass the picket line.