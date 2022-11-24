Injured secondary school student in Tullow, Co Carlow waited over six hours for an ambulance to arrive yesterday

A secondary school student waited more than six hours for an ambulance to come to his assistance in Tullow yesterday.

The teenager who dislocated his knee during a PE class waited on a cold floor from 3.15 to 9.40pm last night before paramedics got to the scene.

His teacher Brian OReilly told KCLR Live this morning they were in constant contact to try and get one sooner;

“And the ambulance service every hour I rang them said ‘still no ambulance available’, ‘still no ambulance available’ and they said there was no ambulances in Bagenalstown, Baltinglass, Castledermot, Carlow, Kilkenny hour after hour after hour”.