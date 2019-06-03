INMO Trolley figures for May down 28% at St Lukes

There’s been a 28% drop in the number of people on trolleys for the month of May locally.

There’s been a 2 percent decrease nationally, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

For the month of May this year there were 256 patients waiting on trolleys in St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny.

That’s 100 less than last year, which in turn was marginally down on the year before.

The last daily figures released on Friday, showed the local hospital was one out of five general hospitals in the country not to have anybody without a bed on that particular day.

Nationally, there were just over 9,000 people on trolleys during May – a 2% decrease on 2018’s figures.

Limerick hospital was by far the most overcrowded with over 1,100 people without a bed.