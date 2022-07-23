Inquest into Carlow woman’s death in St Luke’s Hospital 13 years ago ruled as medical misadventure

A verdict of medical misadventure has been returned at the inquest into a Carlow woman’s death in St Luke’s Hospital 13 years ago.

Olive McGuire, from Ballickmoyler, was 32 when she was admitted to St Luke’s with abdominal pain and vomiting in 2009, dying in hospital several days later.

The jury has ruled she died as a result of an infection to her abdomen, a clot in her brain and a perforated bowel.

They have also called on a second CT scanner to be provided at St Luke’s as a matter of urgency, having heard that the machine was out of service the day Ms McGuire was sent for urgent assessment.

The McGuire family’s barrister blasted hospital doctors for providing allegedly “scant detail” on Ms McGuire’s stay at the hospital, which he said necessitated a second post-mortem on the woman.