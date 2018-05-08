Inquiry into CervicalCheck controversy should be complete by June

The Health Minister says lessons need to be learned as part of an inquiry into the Cervical Check controversy.

A UK based medical expert and a gynaecologist have been tasked with carrying out the investigation.

It will look at why women weren’t told their results were being rechecked, who knew what in the HSE and Department of Health, along with the process of outsourcing smear tests to labs in the US.

Minister Harris says he briefed Vicky Phelan on the issue last night and is hoping the inquiry will be done by June.