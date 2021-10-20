INTO President says school principals in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country are being left in a very difficult situation

There’s nobody there to advise on what decision should be made.

That’s the dilemma facing school principals who are dealing with covid outbreaks according to the INTO President.

A school in Wexford that took the decision to close on Monday re-opened today at the request of the Department of Education.

Joe McKeown says it’s a very difficult situation that school principals in Carlow, Kilkenny and right across the country are being left in.

Listen back to his conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here: