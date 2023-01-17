FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Investigation underway following death of Carlow man in workplace accident in Co Kerry
The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that the incident is under investigation
An investigation is underway following the death of a Carlow man in a workplace accident in Co Kerry.
It’s understood the local lorry driver was unloading a truck at a location in the county yesterday when the accident happened.
The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed the incident is under investigation.
