Gardaí are seeking information after a person was assaulted in Kilkenny City

The incident happened at around 1am last week on Johns Street.

Garda Lisa Mullins says…

“They are seeking information or witnesses or dash cam footage in relation to an assault that occurred on John Street in Kilkenny at approximately 1am in the morning.

The injured party received a punch to the face and was assaulted at the time. Gardai in Kilkenny are just seeking any information in relation to that assault.”