Investigation underway into early morning Carlow Town incident

If you were in Carlow Town early this morning gardaí are looking to talk to you.

They’re investigating an incident, details of which are as yet unconfirmed, but it happened at about 6am on Burrin Street.

If you were in the area & noticed anything unusual you’re asked to contact them.

Separately criminal damage on the Tullow Road was reported overnight – a man awoke to breaking glass at his home in Woodgrove just before 2am. It appears somebody had thrown something through his front door.

And two males were separately found with drugs on their possession in the past 24 hours. One had a small amount of cannabis, the other a number of tablets. The drugs will be forwarded for analysis & files could follow.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway into an attempted burglary on the Burrin Road.

It’s understood locks were popped on the door of a premises between 9am & 1pm on Friday but no entry was gained.

Anybody with information on any of these incidents should contact Carlow Town Garda Station on 059 913 6620.