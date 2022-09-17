Investigations are underway after cash was taken from a house in the Knockbrack area of Carlow yesterday (Friday)

FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Investigations are underway after cash was taken from a house in Co Carlow yesterday (Friday).
It happened at about 11 am in the Knockbrack area.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.