Investigations continue into death of a man in a workplace incident in Co Carlow

Investigations are continuing following the death of a man in a workplace incident.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to a premises in Newtown, Co Carlow at about 7:30am yesterday (Thurs).

A man aged in his sixties was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford for post mortem.

A file’s being prepared for the Coroner.

The Health and Safety Authority was notified and has launched an investigation.