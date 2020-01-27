KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Investigations continue into weekend drug seizures in Carlow and Kilkenny
10 thousand euro worth of drugs were seized in Carlow last night.
MDMA, cocaine and ketamine were all recovered during the course of a planned search of a property in the town.
Investigations are continuing with arrests expected to follow.
Meanwhile a woman has been charged to appear in court next month on drugs charges.
She was found to be in possession of 700 euro worth of heroin after being arrested in Castlecomer on Friday.