Investigations underway following discovery of a body at a Carlow Town apartment

Investigations are underway after a body was discovered in a residential premises in Carlow town earlier today.

Gardaí have confirmed that the body of a man in his forties was found at an apartment in Graiguecullen just after 9am.

His remains have been removed to University Hospital Waterford.

Gardaí say they are looking into all the circumstances and the results of a post-mortem exam will determine the course of their investigation.

KCLR understands that the death is not being viewed as suspicious.