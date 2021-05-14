Investment fund to prove today it has funding needed for next stage of North Quays project on Kilkenny Waterford border

The investment fund behind the North Quays development in Ferrybank is today due to prove they have the funding needed for the next stage.

Waterford Councillors have been told that the executive no longer believes the project will be going ahead with Falcon Real Estate.

But CEO of the investment fund Rob Cass has been telling our Sue Nunn on The Way It is that he will be filing evidence today that the funding needed to progress the deal has been secured.

Listen back to the conversation in full here: