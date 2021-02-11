Ireland expected to remain in a “prolonged” period of restrictions

Almost one in four close contacts are testing positive for Covid-19 since testing resumed at the end of last month, according to the Taoiseach.

Micheal Martin told his party last night it compares to a positivity rate of 11% previously, and demonstrates the impact of the UK variant.

He also indicated to members the country’s to remain in a “prolonged” period of restrictions to get numbers to a very low level.

A further 54 Covid-19 related deaths were announced last evening with 1,006 new cases, seven in Carlow with up to four more in Kilkenny.

Hospitals

990 patients are in public hospitals with the virus, the first time it has been below 1,000 in more than a month – while 167 are in intensive care units.

12 are at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, a quarter of those in ICU, with one further suspected case.

While University Hospital Waterford is treating 71 patients with Coronavirus after three new admissions, with seven in critical care and three others showing symptoms.

Consultant in Infectious Diseases at St James’ Hospital in Dublin, Cliona Ní Cheallaigh says the variant is having a big impact on cases and hospital numbers.

GPs

The number of people going to GPs with Covid symptoms has dropped to its lowest level in nearly three months.

Dr Shane McKeogh is a founder of GP Buddy, which tracks calls to surgeries around the country and says there’s been a dramatic fall recently.

While Dr Gerald Barry, an assistant professor of virology in UCD, says the number of cases is still far too high to consider lifting restrictions.

Vaccine

There are calls for a review of Ireland’s decision not to give the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to over seventies.

It’s after the World Health Organisation yesterday recommended the jab be used for everyone over 18.

Ireland has chosen to use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for over seventies, due to a lack of data on AstraZeneca’s.

But Paddy Connolly from Age Action says that decision should be reconsidered.