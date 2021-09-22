Ireland has highest rate in EU for adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than three-quarters of the Irish population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Figures show the proportion of those fully vaccinated against the severe effects of the virus has risen to 73%.

91% percent of people over the age of 18 have also been fully jabbed – the highest rate in the European Union.

The vaccine rollout continues locally in Cillin Hill in Kilkenny and at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow.

Some GP clinics are also offering the service.