KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly calls for shake-up of planning system
A number of communities in Carlow and Kilkenny have voiced opposition to plans for pockets of each county
Ireland’s ambitious plans for renewable energy will come to nothing without a shake-up of the planning system according to an Ireland South MEP.
With the greatest wind resource in Europe on our west coast, Sean Kelly says that ambition must be matched with a can-do attitude
Many communities across Carlow and Kilkenny have opposed some plans locally.
But Mr. Kelly warns that wind energy developers are losing patience with this country: