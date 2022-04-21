KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly calls for shake-up of planning system

A number of communities in Carlow and Kilkenny have voiced opposition to plans for pockets of each county

Ireland’s ambitious plans for renewable energy will come to nothing without a shake-up of the planning system according to an Ireland South MEP.

With the greatest wind resource in Europe on our west coast, Sean Kelly says that ambition must be matched with a can-do attitude

Many communities across Carlow and Kilkenny have opposed some plans locally.

But Mr. Kelly warns that wind energy developers are losing patience with this country:

