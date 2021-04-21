Ireland South MEP tells Carlow and Kilkenny “We were right to wait and see what the EMA decided about the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 jab”

We were right to wait and see what the EMA decided about the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 jab.

So says one of our Ireland South MEPs.

The European Medicines Agency says we can go ahead with rolling out the one-shot vaccine after deciding that benefits far outweigh any risk of rare blood clots.

It recommended that they be listed as a possible side effect.

Health officials will today consider new advice and whether to use it in Ireland.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has been telling our Edward Hayden on The Way It Is that caution is justified because progress is being made.

Listen back to the conversation in full here: