Ireland’s Luckiest Counties: Carlow makes the top 5 while Kilkenny’s at the bottom

Carlow is one of the top five luckiest counties in Ireland, but Kilkenny is hovering around the bottom.

Statistics revealed by the National Lottery show Carlow – which is the second smallest county in Ireland – has had 22 wins, which averages about 4 wins for every 10,000 people.

Kilkenny, however, might have had two more wins than Carlow, but it’s at number 25 out of 26 in the rankings.

The average is 2.4 wins for every 10,000 people in the county.

Laois is the only county with less luck than Kilkenny, while Louth tops the list.