Ireland’s vaccine regulator has received reports of blood clots following AstraZeneca Jab

Ireland’s vaccine regulator says it has received a ‘small number’ of reports of blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However the HPRA says they’ve not been of the nature of those reported in Norway which led to today’s decision.

It’s encouraging people to report any suspected side effects, which can occur between 3 to 14 days after vaccination and may include feeling unwell or noticing blue spots in the skin.