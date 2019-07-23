KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Irish Bouncy Castle Industry Faces Insurance Crisis

Insurance Threat May Prevent People Renting out Bouncy Castles

KCLR96FM News & Sport 23/07/2019

Carlow & Kilkenny might be without bouncy castles for communions next May.

That’s the warning from one local provider after a UK based insurance firm announced it will not be quoting Irish businesses from now on.

It has emerged that talks are taking place with an Irish Broker about getting cover.

But Glen Tector of Sonix Entertainment told KCLR Live that it is time for the state to intervene.

Close