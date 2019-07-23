KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Irish Bouncy Castle Industry Faces Insurance Crisis
Insurance Threat May Prevent People Renting out Bouncy Castles
Carlow & Kilkenny might be without bouncy castles for communions next May.
That’s the warning from one local provider after a UK based insurance firm announced it will not be quoting Irish businesses from now on.
It has emerged that talks are taking place with an Irish Broker about getting cover.
But Glen Tector of Sonix Entertainment told KCLR Live that it is time for the state to intervene.