Irish Council for Civil Liberties says ‘Digital Green Travel Certificates’ could become problematic

Proposals for EU wide ‘Digital Green Travel Certificates’ could become problematic for a number of reasons according to the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

Further details are expected from the European Union soon, after it announced the ‘three boxes’ approach last week.

The document will contain proof of vaccination, of PCR tests and whether the person has recovered from Covid 19 – they must tick one of those boxes.

However the Executive Director of the ICCL Liam Herrick says this could be made more difficult because of a slow vaccine rollout or transmission worries.