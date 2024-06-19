An Irish Army Sgt. has spoken of his pride at serving with the Army’s Central Medical Unit.

Sgt. Mick Barry made the comments after the Unit were awarded first place in Exercise Arduous Serpent, a military competition designed to test medical units’ capabilities and readiness, organised by the British Army.

This is the first time that a team representing Oglaigh na hEireann have claimed the top prize in this competition, with Ireland participating for the first time in 2011.

Speaking to KCLR, Sgt. Barry reflected that “This is the best unit that I’ve ever been a part of, but it’s not just our little win, it is the whole unit. Since 2011, we’ve been doing our homework, everything that we learn we bring back and we pass on to other people.”