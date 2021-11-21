Irish Farmers Association to hold small protest in Dublin today

It’s expected that only a small farmers protest will take place in Dublin today.

The IFA had been campaigning for local farm families to join thousand from across the country in travelling to the capital.

They were hoping for crowds in excess of 10,000 but decided during the week that it would be too dangerous with the high rates of Covid transmission.

Kilkenny IFA Chair Jim Mulhall told KCLR this week that the issues are still as pressing as ever though and he thinks the Taoiseach is refusing to admit that the government want to reduce the national dairy herd: The cap may entice people to reduce numbers.”