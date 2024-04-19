The Irish Freedom Party’s running a Carlow town candidate in the Local Elections.
Orla Donohoe is a mother of two children, aged 12 and 22.
She’s involved with the My Lovely Horse Rescue and St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen while is also on the Parents Association of a local school.
Priorities if elected include housing, special needs services, healthcare, Garda resources & supports, public services, tourism and the introduction of a dedicated Garda Animal Welfare Unit.
Last month, as announced on KCLR News, Luke O’Connor declared for the same party in the Kilkenny city local electoral area.