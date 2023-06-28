The young man who drowned in Greece has been named locally as Rory Deegan

The 22-year-old man from Laois, who died in a drowning incident in Greece on Sunday has been named locally as Rory Deegan.

Mr. Deegan who is from Cullahill, had been working in Greece for a month when he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool by friends on the island of Zakynthos.

The young man is from the well-known Deegan family who own Deegan’s Centra in Urlingford.

In a statement issued to KCLR news, The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.