Irish MEPs look to be exempt from quarantine requirements

Irish MEPs are calling on the government to drop the 14 day quarantine requirement when they travel here.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party MEPs want the rule lifted if they test negative for Covid before leaving Brussels.

It comes after the resignation of Commissioner Phil Hogan who didn’t restrict his movements when he traveled home.

A decision on the Kilkenny man’s replacement is expected today or tomorrow – with two candidates, a man and woman, due to be put forward.

Euronews political editor Darren McCaffrey says the Commission is becoming frustrated at how long it’s taking noting “Brussels is keen to get someone in place as soon as possible and not only would the new Commissioner, whoever is nominated and whoever Ursula von der Leyen decides to choose will get through the European Parliament but that potentially will also mean Ursula von der Leyen may have to reshuffle the deck of cards, reshuffle the commission itself”.