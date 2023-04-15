Irish music world in mourning following the death of Mark Sheehan of The Script

The Irish music world is in mourning today following the announcement last night of the death of Mark Sheehan.

Mark was co-founder along with childhood friend Danny O’Donohue of The Script who were formed in 2001.

The band had six number one Albums here, five of which also topped the UK album charts.

The 46 year old dad passed away after a short illness in hospital, according to the band’s official Twitter page.

KCLR’S John Keane described Mark’s death as “a very sad loss to the Irish music industry” adding that “The Script have “proven themselves to be one of Ireland’s most influential bands of all time”.

Here on KCLR we’ll remember the music of Mark and his contribution to the Irish music industry by playing music from The Script all this week.