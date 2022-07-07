KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Irish people will work around 38.4 years in their lifetime according to a new study
The figures were released from Eurostat recently
Irish people will work an estimated 38.4 years of their life.
Figures released by Eurostat found the time people will spend working here, has increased by five years since 2001.
Irish people are expected to spend an extra two and a half years working than the European average.
While the longest working life can be found in the Netherlands where it’s suggested people will work for almost 43 years.