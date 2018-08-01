Irish Rail says sorry to passengers left standing on trains from Carlow to Dublin

“We’re sorry to customers who might have experienced that” so says a spokesperson for Ireland’s rail services.

It follows a report in the Carlow Nationalist this week that a man in his late eighties and a seriously ill woman undergoing cancer treatment were recently forced to stand on a train from Carlow to Dublin due to a lack of seats.

Barry Kenny who is Corporate Communications Manager with Iarnroid Eireann has been telling KCLR News that while he doesn’t have specifics on the incident in question, the company does in general try to meet demand.

However he says on occasion it does happen that capacity on services doesn’t meet the demand and they apologise to customers who do experience that.