Irish Rail threaten to prosecute protestors at Muine Bheag train station

Irish Rail say they will be pursuing protestors at Bagenalstown train station, who they say delayed a train by 10 minutes yesterday.

A small group of people had gathered at the station yesterday afternoon to protest the fact that the station will no longer be staffed after today.

A couple of wheelchair users boarded the train to demonstrate the difficulties they face.

However, Irish Rail has now issued a statement to KCLR saying the doors were prevented from closing and it is a prosecutable offence.

They say, “Iarnród Éireann condemns the actions of a small number of protesters at Muine Bheag Station, who delayed the 14.50hrs Waterford to Dublin Heuston service by 10 minutes by preventing train doors from closing, an illegal act which is prosecutable.”

The statement goes on to say, “We will be downloading station and on-board CCTV to identify and pursue those who disrupted today’s service, and will pursue any further interference with rail services through all avenues available to us.”

In relation to the staffing of the train station at Muinebheag, the company says, “we now have dedicated Customer Service Officers (CSOs) on board services on this route.

“This means that there will be assistance for wheelchair customers at Muine Bheag with the on board CSO there to help boarding and alighting.

“There will be ticket sales at the station via machine sales, and the CSO will be able to assist people with DSP tickets on board, seating, service information and more.”