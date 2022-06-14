Residents of Slieverue are getting new water mains and connections to the scheme starting today. (Tuesday)

Irish Water is carrying out it’s latest backyard mains replacement project in South Kilkenny.

They’ll be taking out old water connections, typically made of iron or lead, that were installed in the back gardens of some older housing estates.

The aging pipework is deteriorating and a significant source of leakage and reduced levels of service.

This project will see over 1.4km of new modern pipes installed over the next week or so.