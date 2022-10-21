Irish Water says work to upgrade Wastewater Treatment plant in Tullow should be complete in 2023

The upgrade to the Tullow Wastewater Treatment Plant will be finished next year, according to Irish Water.

The local site was one of 38 singled out as requiring improvements in the latest EPA report for 2021.

The Environmental Protection Agency found that just half of Ireland’s sewage is treated to EU standards.

David Shannon from the Office of Environmental Enforcement says the upgrade is badly needed:

“What the EPA has done is identify the top priority ones. So we’re highlighting 91 areas where improvements are most urgently needed. And these include Tullow which is impacting on a stretch of the Slaney there. Tullow is an example of one of the sites where Irish Water does have a plan in place. The work to upgrade the plan has started”