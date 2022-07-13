Irish Water will replace old mains in Carlow over the coming months in aim to reduce leakage in the town

Irish water will replace old mains in Carlow town over the next couple of months.

They will replace 870 metres of aged cast iron water mains in Carlow town centre.

There will be works taking place along Potato Market, Kennedy Avenue, and Barrack Street until early September

290 metres worth of old main will also be replaced with new modern pipes on the Staplestown Road.

Speaking about the works, Irish Water’s Joe Carroll said; “It’s great to be in a position to replace these problematic mains now and bring another positive development to the town. Carlow has been given a boost recently with the opening of a new high profile retail shop and it is pleasing for Irish Water, working in partnership with Carlow County Council to be able to support growth and development in the town and county.”

He adds “The benefits of these works will mean fewer bursts, a safer and more reliable supply, reduced leakage and improved water quality and also an improvement in operational and maintenance spend, which is beneficial to all.”