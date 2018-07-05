Irish Water’s hosepipe ban to be extended nationwide from 8am Friday

Most parts of the country are now officially in a state of absolute drought with no significant rainfall in the past 15 days.

As a result, Irish water has extended the hosepipe ban country wide from tomorrow morning – as supplies remain under pressure from the heatwave.

It means that using water where not essential is banned and anyone who breaks the order could face prosecution or a fine.

Communications Lead with Irish Water for the Carlow/Kilkenny area, Richard Ó hEadhra says they don’t want to have to issue fines but they can.

You could be fined up to €125 for breaching the ban.