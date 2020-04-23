Is time seeming to drag for you? It is for the landmark clock on the Tholsel in Kilkenny City!

Is time seeming to drag for you?

In this pandemic which has been going on for weeks now, you would be forgiven for complaining about how slow life is moving as we are not at the usual pace of life.

Well it looks like the landmark clock on the Tholsel in Kilkenny City is reflecting how we all feel as it’s been running a little late, as of late.

The normally accurate clock is running a little over half an hour behind the actual time however the chimes are ringing out at the correct time!

Check out the picture below which was taken at 6.16am on Wednesday morning!