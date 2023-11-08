Issues at Dan Brennan’s north Kilkenny farm raised again in the Dáil last night

A review into the case of a north Kilkenny farm was raised in the Dáil last night.

Livestock and trees on Dan Brennan’s Castlecomer holding failed to thrive in the 1990s and early noughties – tests and visits by experts showed that the farmer and his practices weren’t to blame.

Previous reviews were ruled out but a number of representatives last night called for a U-turn on those decisions.

Among them Deputy John McGuinness was joined by colleagues Michael Fitzmaurice, Jackie Cahill and Matt Carthy in the transaction with Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Hear that in full here thanks to Oireachtas.ie: