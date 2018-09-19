IT Carlow lecturers vote in favour of industrial action

Lecturers at IT Carlow and Waterford IT have voted for industrial action next week.

The TUI members plan to begin a ‘work-to-rule’ from Tuesday over plans by management to apply for Technological University designation.

Claus Derenda is the Teachers Union representative at IT Carlow – he’s told KCLR News there has not been enough engagement:

“Our branches are particularly dissatisfied with the lack of consultation on that process because colleagues in Waterford have not been spoken to at all by management.

“And in our case we had some all-staff briefings but when it comes to individual negotiations between the unions and management on what shape that the new Tech uni is to take, we’ve had no consultation.”