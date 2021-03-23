IT Carlow now offering online one-to-one sessions for senior cycle secondary students

One-to-one online sessions for TY, fifth and sixth-year students have been launched by IT Carlow.

The new offering is a follow-on from its recent virtual open day and lifelong learning virtual evening series.

Hosted on Zoom, these sessions allow individuals to avail of specific information for the courses they are interested in and have their queries answered during and after school hours.

While separately, guidance counsellors can now book a private virtual visit for their whole class with the schools liaison team by emailing [email protected]

Maria Byrne is Schools Liaison Officer at the local third-level facility and she’s been telling KCLR News “It’s a busy time of year with students returning to the classroom and efficiencies in imparting the right information about courses and facilities to prospective students and guidance counsellors are greatly welcomed”.

She adds “Our one-to-one sessions are designed to deliver personalised advice and we encourage participating students and class groups to ask plenty of questions so they can get the most out of their time and, ultimately, make the right decision about their college choices”.

Ms Byrne’s also been chatting with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is, listen back to that conversation here: