IT Carlow ready to welcome 150 cyclists in international race this afternoon

More than 150 cyclists will arrive into Carlow this afternoon.

The Institute of Technology is hosting the end of Stage 6 of the Rás Tailteann today and the start of Stage 7 tomorrow.

The prestigious international race will finish in Dublin on Sunday.

Today the 155 participants will be cycling 154 kilometres from Mitchelstown in Cork to IT Carlow.

Speaking to KCLR, Head of Sport at the IT, Donal McNally says there will be some traffic restrictions as they approach which is expected to be around 2pm this afternoon.