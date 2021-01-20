IT Carlow to host special virtual evening for leaving cert students later today

There’s free advice on offer tonight about what third-level courses a leaving cert student should choose.

The CAO deadline is 1 February and making the right choices and accessing advice are more challenging this year with the schools being closed.

IT Carlow is hosting a special virtual evening from 5.30pm to 8pm to help with CAO advice.

Alison Moore is the local educational facility’s Schools Liaison Officer and she’s been telling KCLR that this year’s Leaving Certs have had a tough time.

Ms Moore added that she and her team learned a lot from the IT’s virtual open day held last November.

