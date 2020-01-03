IT Carlow to recruit for female professor in Engineering Research & Innovation

IT Carlow has been given the go ahead to advertise for a woman-only professorship at the Institute.

It’s one of 12 third level institutions included in a targeted initiative which aims to accelerate gender balance at senior positions in higher education.

It will see IT Carlow recruit for a new senior academic leadership post for Engineering Research & Innovation.

Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor announced the move this morning saying it is needed to achieve gender balance.

UCD, Cork IT, Trinity College Dublin, University of Limerick, UCC and DCU are some of the other institutions set to benefit.