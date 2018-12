The second highest online lotto jackpot has been won by just one person.

The National Lottery is urging you to check your tickets if you’re an online player because you could now be €6.6 million euro richer this morning.

The highest online jackpot ever of €7.1 million was claimed by a syndicate from Leinster earlier this year.

The winning numbers were 9, 15, 17, 24, 41, 43.