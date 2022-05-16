KCLR NewsNews & Sport

It’s claimed that allowing couples in Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond who are earning €100,000 to apply for an affordable housing scheme makes a ‘mockery’ of the word affordable

Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson says the eligibility criteria's too broad

Edwina Grace16/05/2022
Image: Pexels.com

It’s claimed that allowing couples earning €100,000 a year to apply for an affordable housing scheme, makes a ‘mockery’ of the word affordable.

According to the Irish Independent, high earners who have two letters of refusal from mortgage lenders will be eligible for the Affordable Housing Fund to which local councils provide an interest free equity stake in new homes.

Sinn Fein’s Housing spokesperson Eoin O’Broin is quoted as saying the eligibility criteria is too broad and will see ‘scare resources’ going to people who don’t need it.

