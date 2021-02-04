“It’s nice to see people receive something back in their area” says Carlow councillor of plans for Bagenalstown

Bagenalstown’s in for a boost.

€15,000 has been granted to install a new zip line and other improvements to the Fairgreen there.

And a further €7,200 will aid with enhancing the town’s streets with seating, trees and general improvements.

Cllr Andy Gladney says many pulled together to make it happen, telling KCLR News “Great to get it for Bagenalstown, Paddy Gardiner is chairman of BIG, BIG and Paddy do totally great work for Bagenalstown, they’re always working there and keep the town nice and tidy but Paddy is over the moon to get that because he’s been on about a zipline there for a while, he put a new swing in there for children with special needs but basically any child can use it, we were looking for the funding for the zipline and in all fairness to Gerry Crowley and Carlow County Council, they were very good to us and looked after the grant for that”.

He adds the plans are getting a great reaction on the ground, noting “Ah sure it’s great, I’d put it up on Facebook and they’re amazed, especially about the zipline, even about the money, the grants from the enterprise board in Carlow in relation to the enhancement of the town, people appreciate all that, of course, they’re paying their taxes and they’re paying their property tax and other taxes and it’s nice to see people receive something back in their area”.

It seems it’s not just the town centre that’s due for a windfall.

€100,000 had been sought for nearby Newtown under the Towns and Village Renewal Scheme with €92,700 of that granted.

Cllr Gladney says a lot of people put shoulder to the wheel to secure those monies too, saying “Great amount of money for a little small village, it’s great as well, I’d like to thank Kieran Comerford and Helen Ryan in the enterprise board for helping along with the application and I’m totally over the moon about that because Newtown’s always been forgotten about, just to revitalise the village of Newtown then putting in all new paths and lights in there so great to get that money”.