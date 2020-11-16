It’s not acceptable and it won’t be tolerated says Kilkenny councillor of antisocial behaviour in Bennettsbridge

“It’s not something we can tolerate” so says a local councillor of anti-social behaviour at Bennettsbridge playground.

A number of after-dark incidents have been reported at the community facility over the past few weeks – the latest yesterday morning when residents of the area discovered beer cans & bottles.

Cllr Patrick O’Neill’s told KCLR News “The playground is a fantastic community facility and something that the community worked hard for and fundraised a lot of money I suppose ten, 12 years ago now at this stage, it’s easily I think one of the nicest playgrounds in the county and it’s always busy, the thoughts of young families and young kids on Sunday on their day out arriving out to see cans, boxes and bottles of beer lying around the place, it’s just not acceptable and not something we can tolerate”.

He adds “It’s something I’ve reported to the Gardaí in Thomastown, they’re going to try and keep a close eye on it as best they can but I’d be asking anybody who maybe knows anyone who may have been involved to maybe have a word or just to ask them to see a bit of sense, community decisions like that are hard-got and the thoughts of having to actually do something to try and stop continued behaviour like that is not something we really want to have to do”.